Your opinion matters

Discuss it with the world

Russia influenced the US election
Why we need basic universal income
Crypto currency is a scam
NFL players should be allowed to kneel
US urgently needs stricter gun control

Micgoat is a video app where users engage in one-on-one discussions on important topics.

Download on the App Store or

Browse and watch important topics

Pick a topic that you care about and create your opening statement in 60 seconds or less. View video replies from challengers and pick a conversation partner.

Express your thoughts with the world

Go back and forth with your conversation partner, recording two more 30 second videos each. Post your conversation on Micgoat!

Connect with our community

By convincing someone on the other side of your beliefs, you can have an impact on society and change lives. The debate setup brings forward the truth and produces more engaging discussions, allowing other users to create their own conversations off of yours.

Download on the App Store